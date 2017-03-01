When Officials Found A Helpless Creature In This Box, They Knew That Something Terrible Had Happened

ADVERTISEMENT

When government officials spotted someone suspicious trying to sell a cardboard box, they were immediately concerned. However, nothing could have prepared them for what they found inside. And what they saw told them something dreadful had happened.

The Laos Wildlife Rescue Center (LWRC) is situated just under 40 miles from the capital city of Vientiane. It is the only dedicated wildlife rescue organization in the entire country. Therefore, the work its team does to protect animals is invaluable.

In February 2017, government officials contacted the center. They had been working in the Xaisomboun Province of Laos when they’d come across a cardboard box. And what they had found inside had broken all their hearts.

