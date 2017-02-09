When This Paralyzed Cat Met A Kitten Just Like Her, It Was The Start Of An Adorable Friendship

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a sad truth that when an animal becomes disabled they are sometimes abandoned or even euthanized. However, what some see as a handicap can actually prove to be an asset in the right circumstances. And there are few better examples of this than Jesse the Wonder Cat.

It seems Jesse wasn’t always differently-abled – it was the result of a tragic injury. Although very little is known for certain about his earliest days, it’s possible he lived as a stray in Tennessee. Regardless, his way of life soon changed.

Jesse was only six weeks old when he was found on the side of a road. As a result of an unknown incident, he couldn’t move his rear legs and had been left paralyzed. Fortunately, a kind-hearted stranger came across him and saved his life.

