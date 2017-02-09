When This Paralyzed Cat Met A Kitten Just Like Her, It Was The Start Of An Adorable Friendship

It’s a sad truth that when an animal becomes disabled they are sometimes abandoned or even euthanized. However, what some see as a handicap can actually prove to be an asset in the right circumstances. And there are few better examples of this than Jesse the Wonder Cat.
It seems Jesse wasn’t always differently-abled – it was the result of a tragic injury. Although very little is known for certain about his earliest days, it’s possible he lived as a stray in Tennessee. Regardless, his way of life soon changed.
Jesse was only six weeks old when he was found on the side of a road. As a result of an unknown incident, he couldn’t move his rear legs and had been left paralyzed. Fortunately, a kind-hearted stranger came across him and saved his life.
20 TV Characters Who Disappeared From Our Screens With Absolutely No Explanation
20 Disney Dining Hacks That Uncle Walt Wouldn’t Want You To Know
20 Horrendous Retro Recipes That Are So Bizarre, You May Just Have To Try Them
This Stray Cat Approached A Policeman In The Street And Led Him To The Most Beautiful Surprise
Here’s How Michael Jordan Has Spent His Billion-Dollar Fortune
20 Handsome Celebrity Dads Whose Sons Are Even More Smokin’
This Boy Kept Hijacking Mom’s Sewing Machine – But When Dad Saw What He’d Done It Was Heartbreaking
In July 1945 The Empire State Building Was Cloaked In Dense Fog When Suddenly Disaster Struck
During WWI A Mysterious Band Of Warriors Reported Up For Duty Clad In Armor From Another Millennium
After Mom’s Desperate Appeal To Save Her Son, His Dying Dad Got To See A Life-Changing Surgery
19 Astonishing Secrets You Didn’t Know About The Ancient Mayans
Rescuers Got A Call About A Puppy Who’d Been Abandoned And Left To Freeze Locked In A Cage