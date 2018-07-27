When A Pastor Started A Lakeside Baptism, A Large Creature Suddenly Rose From The Deep

ADVERTISEMENT

Pastor Docho Eshete had just started his lakeside baptism service when a deadly animal interrupted proceedings. Out of the depths rose a fearsome predator. And it soon became clear that it had the clergyman firmly in its sights.

Sunday June 5, 2018, should have been a day of celebration for Pastor Docho and his congregation. That day, the clergyman had taken around 80 members of his church from their parish in the Ethopian town of Arba Minch down to the shores of Lake Abaya. It was here he intended to baptize each of the group.

This technique wasn’t out of the ordinary. Indeed, protestant baptisms are often conducted in lakes and rivers throughout Africa. The procedure usually involves the initiate being partially or fully submerged in water. What’s more, this tradition imitates Jesus’ own baptism at the River Jordan.

