There was something about the slow-moving black dog that caught the men’s attention. It appeared deathly ill, but when they approached to take a closer look, they couldn’t believe what they saw. In fact, they realized that the fur was dripping – and the dog’s life was dripping away with it.
Argentina doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to its treatment of stray animals. Indeed, authorities there have been known to use brutal methods such as gas chambers to control the population. However, in some regions such chilling techniques have thankfully become a thing of the past.
In fact, some parts of the country have introduced laws against killing street animals. While this is obviously good news for animal lovers, it has left cities with large quantities of strays roaming the streets. One such city is Lanus, near to the nation’s capital, Buenos Aires.
-
After This Strange Tool Killed A Family’s Dog, They Found Out It Was Put There By The Government
-
When Rescuers Found This Dog Covered In Tar, They Thought That She’d Have To Be Put To Sleep
-
When A Disney Character Took Time To Meet His Sick Daughter, This Dad Spotted A Man Lurking Behind
-
19 Years After This Railway Worker Slipped Into A Coma, He Awoke To Reveal His Astonishing Story
-
This Girl Was Locked Alone In A Room For 12 Years Before She Was Rescued – And Baffled Scientists
-
This Is What Nail Polish Does To Your Body In The 10 Hours After You Apply It
-
20 Totally Unnecessary Signs That Are So Obvious It Hurts
-
After This Mom Gave Birth To Her First Baby Girl, The Doctor Suddenly Began Pulling Out More
-
20 Funny Photos That Perfectly Capture Life In Each Of These States
-
7 Years After This Woman Was Mauled By A Chimpanzee, She Finally Opened Up About Her Horrific Ordeal
-
This NFL Star Was Minding His Own Business On A Flight. Then A Woman Handed Him A Jaw-Dropping Note
-
30 Years After This Teen Mysteriously Vanished, Police Received Surprising New Evidence