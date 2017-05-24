When Rescuers Found This Dog Covered In Tar, They Thought That She’d Have To Be Put To Sleep

ADVERTISEMENT

There was something about the slow-moving black dog that caught the men’s attention. It appeared deathly ill, but when they approached to take a closer look, they couldn’t believe what they saw. In fact, they realized that the fur was dripping – and the dog’s life was dripping away with it.

Argentina doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to its treatment of stray animals. Indeed, authorities there have been known to use brutal methods such as gas chambers to control the population. However, in some regions such chilling techniques have thankfully become a thing of the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, some parts of the country have introduced laws against killing street animals. While this is obviously good news for animal lovers, it has left cities with large quantities of strays roaming the streets. One such city is Lanus, near to the nation’s capital, Buenos Aires.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT