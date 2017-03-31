When Rescuers Found This Sick Blind Bear, He’d Endured Years Of Abuse As A Dancing Spectacle

For as long as he could remember, the bear had felt nothing but pain and fear. Every day was constant torment and it only got worse when the darkness swallowed his world. Then, as he felt the sickness spreading inside him, someone approached. Was the torture about to begin again?
In February 2013 Indian police and an animal rescue team raided a settlement close to the country’s border with Nepal. They were there with the intention of upholding anti-animal cruelty laws that they believed were being violated. And their suspicions were justified.
Not only did they find performing bears there, but they also discovered that the animals were being prepped for illegal trafficking across the border. Thankfully, the bears were rescued before they could be smuggled away. Instead, they now came under the care of Wildlife SOS, a local animal protection organization.
