When Rescuers Found This Tiny Dog, They Realized She’d Probably Spent Her Life In Total Darkness

It’s hard to imagine what it’s like never to see the light of day. Knowing nothing but darkness and misery, Brie lived her days in fear, surrounded by her own waste. So she must have been terrified when a shape approached her cage – but then her world was bathed in blinding color.

She might be called Brie now, but the little Chihuahua didn’t always go by that name. In fact, she started her life – if you could call it that – with the name Hemp. However, she also showed signs of having endured terrible levels of abuse that had left her almost broken.

Brie’s suffering came as a consequence of being treated like an object by her previous owners in Wales, U.K. Despite the beautiful countryside they contain, Wales’s hills hid a sinister secret: they concealed a sadistic puppy mill. In other words, a place where dogs are bred continuously for profit, with no regard for their wellbeing.

