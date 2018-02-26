When Some People Saw This Compound Deep In The Woods, They Realized They Had To Call The Police

ADVERTISEMENT

When a concerned member of the public noticed a strange compound deep in the woods, they immediately called the police. When cops arrived on the scene, they found a number of makeshift shelters. However, that was just the start of their worrying discoveries.

For more than 40 years, Animal Rescue Corps has been providing animal protection across the whole of America. As a part of its work, the nonprofit organization rescues abused creatures as well as those affected by natural disasters.

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to help as many individuals as possible, Animal Rescue Corps works alongside law enforcement agencies, government bodies and other welfare organizations. The non-profit’s overriding aim is to improve animal-human relations in order to benefit both parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT