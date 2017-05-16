When The Queen Came Across This Giant Elephant, The Moment She Held Out A Banana Was Priceless

ADVERTISEMENT

Since being crowned monarch of England, she had experienced things she could only dream of. And surely the moment that the curious giant stomped towards her had to be one of them. With some trepidation, she held out the banana in her hand and, in answer, the elephant extended its trunk.

In 1931 a zoo called Whipsnade Wild Animal Park opened in Bedfordshire, England. Since then, it has fallen under the ownership of a charity called the Zoological Society of London (ZSL). It’s now known as the ZLS Whipsnade Zoo, but it’s much more than just a zoo.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, it’s not just a zoo; the ZSL is a charity that also provides conservation facilities for animals. Indeed, it was the opening of one of these facilities that led to the royal visit. To be more precise, the reason was the addition of a new elephant center.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT