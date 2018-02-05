When These Tiny Puppies Got Trapped In A Pool Of Tar, They Could Only Cry As The Hours Ticked By

ADVERTISEMENT

After three tiny puppies fell into a pool of tar, they quickly became trapped. As the sticky material solidified around their helpless bodies, they found themselves immobilized. Now, all that they could do was cry out for someone to save them.

For more than a decade, the team at Animal Aid Unlimited has provided hope for India’s unloved street animals. The organization rescues and treats all manner of homeless creatures at its Udaipur base. Over the years, Animal Aid Unlimited has helped over 60,000 animals suffering from ailments as diverse as broken bones and mange.

In order to help as many creatures as possible, Animal Aid Unlimited relies on the general public for tip-offs. The organization’s rescue team is always at the ready to leap into action when a call comes into its emergency helpline.

