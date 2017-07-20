When A Woman Brought Home This Mutant Creature, She Couldn’t Have Known What It Would Do To Her

ADVERTISEMENT

She knew that the animal was a mutation, but seeing it was another matter entirely. Still, she couldn’t help but fall in love with the creature and it definitely needed her help. So, she decided she wanted to take it home and care for it – but would it respond to her kindness?

Back in December 2008 social media user Uzoo uploaded a video to YouTube that stunned the world. To be more specific, the sensational footage showed a mutant animal the likes of which few had ever seen. Indeed, to most viewers, its identity was a mystery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bizarre-looking creature was discovered in Winton, New Zealand. Although it’s hard to tell, it is actually an incredibly rare species of English parakeet called a feather duster. Moreover, while he eventually achieved celebrity, he had a tragic start to life, as the YouTube video revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT