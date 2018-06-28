When A Woman Saw A Strange Shape By The Road, She Discovered A Creature Hidden Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

During her regular trip to the park, Judy Obregon almost missed the unusual shape at the roadside. On closer inspection, it appeared to be a pet house stuffed with bedding. She moved nearer for a better look, and suddenly the house jiggled – something was living inside.

Judy Obregon is an animal rescuer who runs an organization called The Abandoned Ones (TAO). She founded the group after saving a wounded Mastiff-cross called Buddy back in 2010. Buddy was found in Echo Lake Park, Fort Worth, Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result of her discovery, Obregon began to patrol the area regularly. And what she found shocked her. Obregon regularly came across animals abandoned like trash, so her visits became more frequent. Eventually, she was going to Echo Lake Park almost every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT