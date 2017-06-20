When This Woman Stepped Close To A Pit Bull On A Park Bench, What She Discovered Left Her Reeling

ADVERTISEMENT

When one woman found a dog strapped to a park bench, she couldn’t believe what she was seeing. However, the animal’s predicament was about to become even more shocking. That’s because the lady discovered something that made her blood boil.

Life had not been kind to Poly the pit bull. In 2015 the three-year-old dog was homeless and living outdoors in a park in the city of Santa Maria in California. Nevertheless, things hadn’t always been this way.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s believed that someone had owned Poly at one time in her life. However, they subsequently took her to a park bench and abandoned her there. Still, the reason why she had been dumped has remains unclear.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT