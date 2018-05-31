When A Woman’s Underwear Kept Disappearing, She Set Up A Camera To Catch The Culprit

ADVERTISEMENT

It would certainly be strange and probably a tad unnerving to come home to see your underwear strewn about the house. So when this woman started finding her delicates on the floor around her home, she decided to investigate and figure out who was invading her privacy.

The woman’s husband was probably also curious as to why his wife’s underwear kept being taken out from her drawer, so the couple opted to secretly film the thief. They consequently set up a camera to point directly at the underwear drawer in question. And sure enough, the culprit showed up to nab another prize.

Caught on tape red-handed, the thief can be seen deliberately reaching into the bottom drawer of a dresser and pulling out an item of pink underwear. And if that wasn’t brazen enough, the burglar then sits down at the scene of the crime to examine the goods.

