This Wild Bear Was Found Trapped In The Forest – And She Was Desperately Trying To Signal For Help

The rescuers were walking through the Bornean forest when they saw the most peculiar thing. A sun bear was sitting on the floor close by but it was acting oddly. It looked like it was trying to get their attention, so they cautiously approached the predator.

As a result of deforestation, forests around the world are being plundered to create consumer products. Take the Asian island of Borneo, for example. It once boasted some amazing rain forests but they are tragically now in danger.

The reason for this is that large-scale operations are tearing down trees such as palm oil and rubber plants. The products created from the harvested flora end up in household goods across the world. But it’s the method of collecting these resources that’s the problem.

