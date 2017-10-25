This Woman Always Allows Her Dogs To Sleep In Her Bed. But An Expert Ran Tests With Alarming Results

ADVERTISEMENT

The attractive young American woman looked the picture of health in the TV news report. She was shown being active with her three dogs in the segment broadcast in September 2017. Her pets are like family to her, so what could be more natural than for them all to snuggle up in her bed after an energetic day full of play? How could she say no to their cute little faces? Perhaps she would find it easier once the TV team had shown her the shocking results of their doggo experiment. What implications would the test’s conclusions have for her picture of health?

Dog lover Leah is a 19-year-old human mom to a threesome of playful pooches. In fact, she loves her retriever, Kevin, and her poodles, Sashie and Charlie, to distraction. The young woman and her canine trio are rarely apart from one another. She even lets her dogs sleep in her bed with her, practically on a nightly basis.

Leah admitted as much to the CBS-syndicated news magazine show Inside Edition when it interviewed her about her furry friends. She is not the only one to curl up with her canines at the end of the day, either. Online domesticated animal resource Pet MD reported that as much as 79 percent of American dog owners do the same. While it is a very touching nightly gesture, could there be a downside? What else could the animals be bringing to the bed apart from cuddles and companionship?

