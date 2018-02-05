A Woman Awoke To Her Rottweiler Barking. Then She Realized His Bark Sounded Wrong

By Annie Price
February 5, 2018
Image: Fox 5

One woman was enjoying a well-earned nap after finishing her graveyard shift. However, partway through her snooze she awoke with a start. She could hear her beloved dog barking. This in itself wasn’t unusual. However, there was something alarming about his barks.

Image: Fox 5

Lisa Ryal comes from Pickens County, Georgia. There she lives in a mobile home that she shares with her husband Bill and their children Lily and John. The family also own a 135-pound rottweiler named Luger.

Image: Facebook/Lisa Ryal

While Luger may look like a fearsome dog to some, he was pretty much the perfect pet. And he was so loyal to the Ryal family that he would do anything to protect them – as they were to find out in 2017.

