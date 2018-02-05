A Woman Awoke To Her Rottweiler Barking. Then She Realized His Bark Sounded Wrong

ADVERTISEMENT

One woman was enjoying a well-earned nap after finishing her graveyard shift. However, partway through her snooze she awoke with a start. She could hear her beloved dog barking. This in itself wasn’t unusual. However, there was something alarming about his barks.

Lisa Ryal comes from Pickens County, Georgia. There she lives in a mobile home that she shares with her husband Bill and their children Lily and John. The family also own a 135-pound rottweiler named Luger.

While Luger may look like a fearsome dog to some, he was pretty much the perfect pet. And he was so loyal to the Ryal family that he would do anything to protect them – as they were to find out in 2017.

