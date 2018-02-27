This Woman Borrowed A Cable Guy’s Ladder In A Desperate Attempt To Rescue A Trapped Animal

ADVERTISEMENT

When a Brazilian couple discovered a trapped animal while they were out on a walk, one woman knew she had to do something. So she approached a nearby cable guy to ask him for his ladder. Luckily, the man agreed to lend her his steps, and so she embarked on an ambitious rescue attempt.

The couple were enjoying a stroll down a stream in Navegantes, Brazil, when they noticed something that stopped them in their tracks. Beneath some undergrowth on the riverside, they noticed there was a trapped animal.

Realizing their help was needed, the couple put their walk on hold and leaped into action. They decided the best thing to do would be to call the local fire department. However, they were told that firefighters were busy at another location.

