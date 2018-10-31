After A Woman Found A Box By The Road, She Saw A Mass Of Fur Inside And Instantly Feared The Worst

ADVERTISEMENT

As soon as she saw the cardboard box, the shelter worker knew something was wrong. So it was with some apprehension that she got closer and opened it. But when she looked inside, her worries were confirmed, as the box’s unfolded flaps revealed a heap of filthy fur.

The shelter employee in question is Meghan Lynch, who has dedicated her life to caring for animals. For the past five years, Lynch has volunteered with a rescue group called the Associated Humane Society (AHS). It’s based in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

AHS’s history actually stretches back over a century – it was originally established in 1906. Since then, the non-profit has grown into New Jersey’s largest shelter organization, spread across three different shelters. Furthermore, AHS operates a sanctuary, founded in 1977, called Popcorn Park.

