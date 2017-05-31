This Woman Got A Call About A Dying Kangaroo – But When She Arrived There Was An Even Bigger Problem

ADVERTISEMENT

After getting the emergency call, Sherri Midson headed straight for the site where the kangaroo had been seen. According to the caller, the poor animal was in terrible trouble and seemed to be dying. When she got there, however, Midson realized her rescue mission was about to take a surprising turn.

Midson is no stranger to animal emergencies, especially those involving kangaroos. In fact, she and her husband specialize in looking after baby kangaroos, known as joeys. Rescued joeys are kept at a site near the couple’s property in New South Wales, Australia.

The enclosure provides a temporary home for joeys that have been wounded or become separated from their mothers. The Midsons are volunteers, so their efforts are self-funded and paid for with donations. They also volunteer for a rescue group called Wildcare Queanbeyan Inc (WQI).

