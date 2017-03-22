This Woman Created A Special Space Under The Stairs For Her Dog, And It’s Genius

By Dave Jones
March 22, 2017
Harry Potter hated living in a cupboard beneath the stairs when he stayed with his aunt and uncle. If it had been something like the one belonging to Poncho the dog, however, he might never have left. Indeed, Poncho’s human made him the perfect home-within-a-home and it’s everything a dog – or lover of cute things – could wish for.

Four-year-old chihuahua Poncho truly is a doted-on doggo and you can’t fault his human for her dedication. The human in question is Betty McCall, an ex-teacher who lives in Rochelle, Georgia.

When McCall’s husband – who has sadly since passed away – took Poncho home, the dog was suffering from an illness. To be more precise, the chihuahua had canine parvovirus – or Parvo, as it is sometimes called. Parvo is contagious between dogs and gets passed on through feces.

