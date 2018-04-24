This Woman Found A Freezing Dog Tied To A Tree – And Then She Saw The Heartbreaking Note

ADVERTISEMENT

A two-year-old American Bulldog was left to fend for itself in freezing conditions in early 2018 after being tied to a tree in a park in Baltimore. The abandoned doggo was discovered by a local, 35-year-old Stephanie Dagenhart. She also found a heart-rending note nearby, from which the teacher learned the truth. The animal lover became dogged in her determination to do everything she could for the dignified white dog.

In fact, Dagenhart had only been in Patterson Park, Baltimore, Maryland, that freezing winter’s day because she had her own canines to walk. The teacher had been taking her two rescue pups for a breath of freezing fresh air on the morning of January 13, 2018, when she was given paws. There sat an American Bulldog, sitting tethered to a tree, shaking and looking lost and abandoned. Shocked by the state of the frozen-looking dog, Dagenhart knew she just had to help him. It is unclear how long the white pupper was tied up, but his desperately cold condition was enough to make Dagenhart’s heart take a dive.

But as well as being physically cold, the canine looked quite chilled, mentally. Dagenhart later described the upsetting scene to Baltimore TV program ABC 2 News. “He was just sitting there so somber and freezing cold,” she recalled. “I could not get that out of my head he was shaking so hard from being cold.” Indeed, the doggo’s deprived state was so appalling that Dagenhart declared that the pitiful picture will remain in her mind forever.

