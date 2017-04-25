This Woman Found A Suitcase Dumped Near A Train Track. Then She Heard A Desperate Cry From Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

Walking her dog in a remote part of the English countryside, when this woman spotted a suitcase on an abandoned train track, she perhaps suspected that someone had been out fly-tipping. But when she heard cries coming from within it, she knew something was desperately wrong.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals – better known as the RSPCA – is a British animal-welfare charity. It was founded in 1824, making it the oldest organization of its kind in the world. And over its near 200-year history, it has become the biggest as well.

As part of its work, the RSPCA raises awareness of animal-welfare issues. It also investigates and prosecutes animal-abuse cases and rescues creatures in need. And once the organization has taken an animal into its care, it will rehabilitate and rehome the creature at one of its nationwide centers.

