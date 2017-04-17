After This Woman Found A Terribly Abused Pit Bull, She Wrote A Scathing Note To Its Former Owner

ADVERTISEMENT

When a severely abused bit pull turned up at one woman’s front door, what she saw infuriated her. The animal was so beaten and bruised that she feared the dog wouldn’t last the night. So, with nowhere else to vent her frustrations, she posted a scathing letter to the animal’s owner online.

Christina Willis comes from the city of Nashville in Tennessee. There, she works as a receptionist at a veterinary clinic. As a result, she often sees animals in varying stages of ill health.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, when a lone pit bull wandered up to her home’s front door one day, a roommate called upon her for help. And when Willis set eyes on the poor pup, she immediately knew something was wrong. So, she decided to take a closer look.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT