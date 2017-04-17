After This Woman Found A Terribly Abused Pit Bull, She Wrote A Scathing Note To Its Former Owner

When a severely abused bit pull turned up at one woman’s front door, what she saw infuriated her. The animal was so beaten and bruised that she feared the dog wouldn’t last the night. So, with nowhere else to vent her frustrations, she posted a scathing letter to the animal’s owner online.
Christina Willis comes from the city of Nashville in Tennessee. There, she works as a receptionist at a veterinary clinic. As a result, she often sees animals in varying stages of ill health.
So, when a lone pit bull wandered up to her home’s front door one day, a roommate called upon her for help. And when Willis set eyes on the poor pup, she immediately knew something was wrong. So, she decided to take a closer look.
After Her Husband’s Lover Confessed To An Affair, She Transformed Herself To Get The Perfect Payback
A Man Found In The Jungle Claimed To Be A Missing Vietnam POW. Then A DNA Test Revealed The Truth
These Twins Sent Shockwaves Through The Fashion World – And Their Jaw-Dropping Photos Show Why
When She Came To Surprise Her Newborn Grandchild, She Saw That Mom Had Kept A Crucial Secret
30 Years After This Girl Posed For A Preschool Photo, Her Fiancé Looked At The Picture And Gasped
The 20 Most Powerful People On The Planet
When This Farmer And 16 Cows Suddenly Perished, Authorities Discovered The Bizarre Cause Of Death
Her Husband Saw A Shape On The Roadside And Pulled A U-Turn. So She Reached For Her Camera
A Jewish Photographer Hid These Pictures From The Nazis, And The Story They Tell Is Heartbreaking
This Boy Bit Into A Burger And Felt A Stabbing Pain. Then An X-Ray Revealed The Startling Reason
3 Days After A Boat Capsized In The Pacific, An Aircrew Spotted A Strange Shape On A Desert Island
A Rescuer Spotted This Dog Crying On The Roadside. Then She Saw What Was Tied Around Its Neck