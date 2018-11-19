After A Woman Heard Cries Coming From A Tiny Hole, She Spent Hours Trying To Save An Animal’s Life

ADVERTISEMENT

In the midst of the hustle and bustle of New York, Elysia Caris heard something. Soft cries echoed from a sliver of space beneath a gate. Caris peered inside to find a helpless animal, one she’d spend hours trying to save.

Caris didn’t have pets, but on October 17, 2018, she proved she had a soft spot for animals in need. On that day, the New York resident was making her way home from her job when she heard a noise.

The echoing cries were soft, but, after looking around, Caris figured out where they were coming from. She noticed a small opening and a crawl space beneath a nearby gate. Then, she saw a tiny peach-colored paw poke out from the same hole.

