After A Woman Heard Cries Coming From A Tiny Hole, She Spent Hours Trying To Save An Animal’s Life

By Andrea Marchiano
November 19, 2018
Image: Elysia Caris via The Dodo

In the midst of the hustle and bustle of New York, Elysia Caris heard something. Soft cries echoed from a sliver of space beneath a gate. Caris peered inside to find a helpless animal, one she’d spend hours trying to save.

Image: Instagram/elysiacaris

Caris didn’t have pets, but on October 17, 2018, she proved she had a soft spot for animals in need. On that day, the New York resident was making her way home from her job when she heard a noise.

Image: Instagram/elysiacaris

The echoing cries were soft, but, after looking around, Caris figured out where they were coming from. She noticed a small opening and a crawl space beneath a nearby gate. Then, she saw a tiny peach-colored paw poke out from the same hole.

