A Woman Heard Pitiful Cries Coming From This Box. Then She Opened It To Find The Saddest Sight

A woman was lured towards an abandoned box after hearing painful cries coming from inside it. Full of curiosity, she decided to open the mysterious container. But its contents left her shocked and upset.

The large box had been left abandoned in the pouring rain in Logan, West Virginia. It had been dumped in front of an animal center that the woman was heading to. Her name was Robin Kilgore, and she worked for The Paws Squad.

The Paws Squad is a pet-rescue organization in Chapmanville, West Virginia. It has a team of volunteers who are dedicated to caring for animals. And its program has a no-kill policy, so all the animals saved by them will have safe refuge.

