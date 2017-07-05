When This Woman Heard Tiny Cries Coming From A Sewer, She Squeezed Inside To Take A Closer Look

ADVERTISEMENT

These women were making their way down the street when one of them noticed something unusual. Then, without warning, she jumped into the adjacent sewer. And when she emerged once more, she had made the most adorable discovery.

Two friends were walking down the street one day when something made them come to a halt. One of the women had heard a strange, unexplained noise. And so she stopped walking, stood completely still and tried to locate where the weird sound was coming from.

ADVERTISEMENT

As she listened intently, the young lady realized that the noise was actually coming from a nearby sewerage drain. And so she moved towards the opening to get a better look. The grotty hole, however, was much too dark and angled far too deep to peer down into.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT