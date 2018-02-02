When A Woman Opened This Boarded-Up Barn, She Saw Countless Frightened Eyes Staring Back At Her

ADVERTISEMENT

On a winter’s day in early 2018, Susie Coston approached the broken down and boarded up barn in New York State with trepidation. The animal rescuer had no idea of what she might find inside the shabby outhouse, but she feared the worst. However, little could have prepared her for the unbelievable scene within as she creaked the door open. The first thing she was confronted with was the horrifying sight of countless pairs of desperate eyes staring out at her.

Originally from West Virginia, Coston lives in Ithaca, NY, and by anyone’s standards, the 40-something is a thoroughly devoted animal lover. Her home, shared with two dogs and six cats, is situated close to her place of work, the East Coast base of the not-for-profit organization Farm Sanctuary in Watkins Glen, NY.

Farm Sanctuary was founded in 1986 as an agricultural animal advocacy, education and rescue charity. Coston first began working for the not-for profit group at the turn of the century. Since then, she has helped extend Farm Sanctuary’s vision of ending animal cruelty through awareness and direct action. Coston is now its National Shelter Director, and while she is based in the East, she makes frequent journeys to the charity’s West Coast operations in L.A. and Orland, California.

