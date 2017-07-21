A Woman Rescued This Abandoned Hatchling – And One Year On, Its Transformation Is Stunning

ADVERTISEMENT

The day was pretty uneventful, until the object on the ground caught her eye. Wondering what the object was, she moved closer for a better look. It turned out to be a bird’s egg, but the most surprising thing about it was that it was moving in her hand.

In June of 2015 Susan Hickman uploaded a video to YouTube detailing how a new chapter in her life started. Via captions accompanying the footage, she recounted how a year earlier – in June 2014 – she’d found something precious on the floor. That object was an egg.

ADVERTISEMENT

The little egg was isolated from its nest, and the mother was nowhere to be seen. Not only was there no way Hickman could know where the egg came from, but it also looked damaged. Indeed, the shell was cracked, as though it had suffered an impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT