A Woman Rescued This Fox From A Fur Farm – Then Got Her A Buddy To Stop Her Feeling Alone

By Andrea Marchiano
May 24, 2018
Image: Instagram/jay_red_fox
For one lucky fox in Poland, life wouldn’t begin and end on a fur farm. Instead, she’d be adopted by Polly Lushchynskaya, who didn’t stop her efforts at bringing the pup home – she also paired her new pet with an unexpected companion to ease the fox’s loneliness.

Image: Facebook/Polly Lushchynskaya
Lushchynskaya, a software QA engineer, calls Krakow, Poland, home. She admitted to the Irish Independent in 2017 that she and her husband, Panya Kazlenka, have a soft spot for unconventional pets.

Image: Instagram/jay_red_fox
But when they adopted their pet fox named Jay, they had more reason to take her in than just her unusualness. Lushchynskaya said that they had saved the fox pup from a fur farm, where she would have likely been subjected to cruel treatment.

