This Woman Returned From A Three-Week Vacation. Then A Camera Captured Her Horse’s Reaction

When one horse-owner left her pony behind to enjoy a three-week vacation, she had no idea how her equine companion would take it. She must have worried that the lengthy absence would have an adverse effect on their close relationship. But when she finally came home, her pony’s response said it all.

Anyone with a pet will know just how hard it is to leave them for extended periods of time. So, when YouTube user Luckyhoof planned a long vacation, she was probably anxious about how her departure would affect her beloved horse.

As is the case with most pets, horses require a lot of attention. Equines need a constant supply of food and water to graze on all day. In addition, the Human Society of the United States recommends that owners give their ponies grain to munch on twice a day.

