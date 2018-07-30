A Woman Saw Old Dogs Struggling To Find New Homes, So She Decided To Take Matters Into Her Own Hands

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Skarritt was heartbroken when she discovered that hundreds of elderly dogs were struggling to find new forever homes. As a result, she came up with a solution that allowed them to live out their final days with joy and eventually die with dignity.

Skarritt, from Elk Rapids, Michigan, once worked as an auto engineer. However, back in 2012, she downed her tools to open a dog fitness, boarding and rehabilitation center called Bowsers by the Bay.

It was because of this business that Skarritt started visiting local animal shelters, where she noticed a worrying pattern. In 2017 she told the Detroit Free Press, “I kept seeing these 14-year-old dogs and 13-year-old dogs in shelters and needing homes, and I’m going, ‘What is that? Who does that?’”

