A Woman Saw Old Dogs Struggling To Find New Homes, So She Decided To Take Matters Into Her Own Hands

By Annie Price
July 30, 2018
Image: Facebook/Silver Muzzle Cottage

Kim Skarritt was heartbroken when she discovered that hundreds of elderly dogs were struggling to find new forever homes. As a result, she came up with a solution that allowed them to live out their final days with joy and eventually die with dignity.

Image: Facebook/Kim Skarritt

Skarritt, from Elk Rapids, Michigan, once worked as an auto engineer. However, back in 2012, she downed her tools to open a dog fitness, boarding and rehabilitation center called Bowsers by the Bay.

Image: Patrick Carr

It was because of this business that Skarritt started visiting local animal shelters, where she noticed a worrying pattern. In 2017 she told the Detroit Free Press, “I kept seeing these 14-year-old dogs and 13-year-old dogs in shelters and needing homes, and I’m going, ‘What is that? Who does that?’”

