A Woman Saw This Squirrel In Dire Need Of Help – And Knew She Couldn’t Let Nature Take Its Course

Canadian countrywoman Jannet Talbott often feeds the squirrels in her yard and likes few things more than to watch the playful critters as they romp around her remote farmstead. However, when the animal-lover spotted a squirrel in desperate need of help in early 2018, she knew that the time for just looking was over, and now she needed to look out for this particular furry friend.

Talbott lives and works at the Double J Freedom Ranch near Barrhead, about 75 miles from the city of Edmonton in Alberta, Canada. Given the rural setting of her chosen home, Talbott shares her land with any number of creatures in addition to the horses and cattle she raises at the property. And, as a fervent animal lover, Talbott likes to keep an eye out for furry visitors to the Double J.

Ever since she was a small girl, Talbott has gone well out of her way to help her fellow living creatures. As an adult, she has turned her altruistic attentions towards saving abandoned canines. Consequently, Talbott has travelled to Mexico to rescue five street strays to bring back to live with her in Canada. In addition, the ranch woman has helped dozens more Mexican dogs in distress to find their forever homes.

