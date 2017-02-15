When A Woman Spotted This Baby Creature In Desperate Need, She Immediately Called For Help

ADVERTISEMENT

After following the puppy for quite some time, Gwen Maxwell was sure something was wrong. However, nothing could have ever prepared her for what she was about to see. As she finally got close to the little animal, it became clear that he’d been involved in a terrible accident.

In May 2013 Maxwell decided to take an early morning walk in her neighborhood in Arizona. However, as she stepped outside of her front door, the then 85-year-old noticed something pretty unusual. There was a little pup running across the deserted street.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maxwell instantly became worried that this was someone’s missing pet. So, she decided to follow the animal for a while to see where it was heading. However, the pup seemed skittish and quickly hid in some bushes by the side of Maxwell’s house.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT