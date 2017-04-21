This Woman Spotted A Giant Alligator On A Golf Course – Then Suddenly Realized She Wasn’t Alone

When Sharon Whiting visited her local golf course, she hadn’t expected to find a giant alligator on the green. Nevertheless, the discovery thrilled her, and she decided to capture the beast on film. But, as she panned her camera out, she realized that they had company.
Whiting is a Florida native. She lives in the community of Rotonda West on the state’s picturesque Gulf Coast. Consequently, she spends a lot of time outdoors, soaking up the area’s famously sunny weather.
People from across the globe know Florida for its pristine golf courses. According to the State of Florida, it is home to over 1,250 courses, which is more than any other U.S. state. And, naturally, golf is a popular pastime in Charlotte County, the area where Whiting lives.
These Garbagemen Began Crushing Trash In Their Truck. Then They Heard Desperate Cries From Inside
This Mom Was Pregnant When She Suddenly Vanished – But Her Facebook Mysteriously Kept Updating
If You Look Closely At A Lot Of Classic Disney Movies, You’ll Find They Look Surprisingly Alike
This Girl Was Found Living With Monkeys And Walking On All Fours. Now She’s Been Brought Into Society
20 Years On, Here’s How The Cast Of Full House Have Changed
20 Moron Animals Ruining Perfect Romantic Moments
Her Son Kept Coming Home With Headaches. Then He Sent Her Some Photos From The Cafeteria
Her Boyfriend Said They’d Meet At A Church Concert – But When She Arrived She Found Out He’d Lied
5 Years After This Student Vanished, Investigators Said They’re Close To Knowing The Truth
20 Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Secrets About The Office
A Cat And Her Kittens Were Trapped In A 60ft Pipe, So Rescuers Launched An Epic Mission To Save Them
When This Mare Gave Birth To Her Baby, Workers Saw The Afterbirth And Made A Stunning Discovery