This Woman Spotted A Giant Alligator On A Golf Course – Then Suddenly Realized She Wasn’t Alone

ADVERTISEMENT

When Sharon Whiting visited her local golf course, she hadn’t expected to find a giant alligator on the green. Nevertheless, the discovery thrilled her, and she decided to capture the beast on film. But, as she panned her camera out, she realized that they had company.

Whiting is a Florida native. She lives in the community of Rotonda West on the state’s picturesque Gulf Coast. Consequently, she spends a lot of time outdoors, soaking up the area’s famously sunny weather.

ADVERTISEMENT

People from across the globe know Florida for its pristine golf courses. According to the State of Florida, it is home to over 1,250 courses, which is more than any other U.S. state. And, naturally, golf is a popular pastime in Charlotte County, the area where Whiting lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT