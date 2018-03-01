When A Woman Spotted These Homeless Dogs, She Quickly Lured All 27 Into Her Car

By Annie Price
March 1, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/CBS Los Angeles

When Maria Adams spotted a group of homeless dogs roaming around on a patch of wasteland, she couldn’t let the opportunity to take them pass her by. So she rushed back home to collect her car, before luring all 27 of them into her vehicle.

Image: YouTube/CBS Los Angeles

Adams hails from the city of Hemet in California. One day in January 2018, she was enjoying her usual morning walk. Her journey took her through the streets and past an abandoned lot on Santa Fe Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/CBS Los Angeles

It was on this vacant plot that a strange scene caught Adams’ eye. Several dogs roamed around, and there was also a dumped milk crate. And when Adams went to investigate, she found five puppies concealed within the box.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT