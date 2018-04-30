When This Woman Stumbled On An Injured Bumblebee, They Formed The Most Unlikely Relationship

ADVERTISEMENT

When Fiona Presly found an injured bumblebee in her garden, the insect plucked at her heartstrings. As a result, she took it upon herself to nurse the animal back to health. However, over the course of the insect’s convalescence, the pair established the most unlikely bond.

Presly lives in Inverness, Scotland. In spring 2017 she was tending to her garden at her home in the city. At the time her outdoor space was undergoing somewhat of an overhaul. As a result, Presly wasn’t paying much attention to her yard’s insect inhabitants.

However, as the library assistant made her way around her garden, she noticed something at her feet. It was a bumblebee, and it didn’t seem to be in a good way. As far as Presly could tell, it looked confused and a little chilly.

