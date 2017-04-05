This Woman Was Sure Her Sheep Was Going To Die, But She Was Stunned By What She Saw In The Straw

ADVERTISEMENT

Amy Hill had developed a close bond with her sheep over the years. And like any devoted friend, she knew when there was something seriously wrong with her pal. When the sheep, Dotty, experienced complications with a pregnancy, Hill was sure the animal was about to die. As a result, Hill prepared herself for the worst. But then the straw beside her moved, and she couldn’t believe her eyes.

Hill runs Snowy River Farm in Nova Scotia, Canada, and raises animals that graze on pastures rather than being fattened by soy or corn products. She rears pigs, chickens and sheep for organic and free-range produce.

Indeed, Hill bought her first sheep, Dotty, ten years ago. And with her gentle temperament, the animal quickly won a spot in Hill’s heart. She wrote in a Facebook post in March 2017, “Dotty started my love of sheep. She is my best ewe friend and she means the world to me.”

