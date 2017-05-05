This Woman Thought Her Dog Had Been Bitten By Bugs – But Then She Realized The Horrifying Truth

ADVERTISEMENT

Parasites are common problems in pets, so this dog owner hadn’t been overly concerned about the marks on her canine companion. However, the more she looked at the punctures, the more she noticed there was something unusual about them. Suddenly, she realized what they were and she had to act fast.

The woman in question was Hayden Howard, a 24-year-old mother living in Seymour, Indiana. She and her son, Noah, share their home with Jackson, an English mastiff puppy. One Saturday night in April 2017, Howard noticed something unusual about her dog.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it wasn’t that Jackson was acting differently; if anything, there was no change in his behavior. However, after spending some time in their enclosed yard, Howard saw that the dog seemed to be covered in something. At first, though, she thought little of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT