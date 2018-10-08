This Woman Thought Her Dog Would Protect Her, But What Her Loyal Companion Did Left Her Floored

ADVERTISEMENT

Michelle Kellaher’s bond with her dog, Perry, was so strong that she believed the Labrador would always protect her. However, when a masked invader broke into her home and grabbed her, the animal’s reaction to the threat left her floored.

It’s well known that dogs are “man’s best friend.” And it’s fair to say that the animals have earned that accolade fair and square. For thousands of years, canines have been at our side to serve as companions, workmates and even our protectors. As a result, we have come to rely on them.

Some experts believe that as humans began to trust dogs to hear and smell approaching danger, our hearing and eyesight declined. In fact, it’s thought that human brains have shrunk by about ten percent since we began domesticating canines.

