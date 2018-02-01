This Woman Took In A Cute And Tiny Puppy, But One Year Later It Was Basically A Giant

ADVERTISEMENT

When Yumna Saloojee first took her dog Tydus home he was the cutest little thing imaginable. However, as the months passed he completely transformed. By the time he reached his first birthday, he was positively humongous.

Saloojee comes from Johannesburg, South Africa. And it’s safe to say that she is a big dog lover. She even has an Instagram page devoted to her beloved pooches – seven-year-old Trez and three-year-old Tydus.

Tydus first came into Saloojee’s family when she adopted him at just two weeks old. Judging by her Instagram page, she was instantly smitten with the animal, and it’s not hard to see why. At the time, he was a tiny ball of white and grey fluff. However, it was unlikely that he would stay that way forever.

