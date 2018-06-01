When A Woman Unleashed This Pit Bull Into The River, The Dog Hunted Down Its Huge Prey

ADVERTISEMENT

Dogs often like to go frolicking in water when they are out for a stroll – whether their owners want them to or not. But while many canines don’t typically bring back gifts after dips in the depths, Ken Wiesner’s two pets buck that trend. Indeed, on one occasion, the animals delivered some rather unusual presents to the human filming them on the bank.

Wiesner, from British Columbia, is the owner of two pit bulls named Kaylie and Ellah. The Canadian man wasn’t with his dogs when they displayed their quite surprising and remarkable skill, however; the animals had been left in the care of a friend instead. What’s more, that individual filmed Kaylie and Ellah’s escapades, with Wiesner later sharing the footage online.

But even if the pair of pit bulls behaved rather unexpectedly on camera, some of their character traits are entirely in line with those for which their breed is known. Pit bulls are recognized for their self-assuredness and enthusiasm, for example, and Kaylie and Ellah displayed both of these qualities during their watery adventure.

