A Woman In Walmart Rescued This Rotting Fish – And Gave Him A Second Chance At Life

The forlorn male fish sat lonely at the back of a supermarket shelf in early 2018. Squeezed into a tiny pot, the aquatic creature native to South East Asia certainly presented a sorry sight in that chainstore in the south-eastern state of North Carolina. He was just floating there listlessly – literally falling apart – neglected by the store staff and close to death. But luckily for the male fish, someone did notice him, and decided they couldn’t just leave him to his awful fate.

But there was no way Charlotte, NC, woman Victoria Schild could have realized that her trip to a local Walmart would end up with her saving a life in mid-February 2018. Then again, she could hardly have been expected to encounter a dying creature within the store.

While Schild looked around the supermarket, she passed through the pet department. But it wasn’t a fluffy dog or a pretty kitty that caught her eye that day. Instead, her attention was drawn to the fish tanks and their colorful inhabitants. But when she wandered over for a closer look, what she saw horrified her.

