A Woman Waved At This Bear From The Safety Of Her Car – And The Animal’s Reaction Was Caught On Film

The woman had heard about the Olympic Game Farm, but visiting it in person was another experience entirely. It only got better when she saw one of its famous bears up close and personal. She was so close she even gave it a wave. What happened next left her astonished.

The nature farm in question is Sequim’s Olympic Game Farm (OGF) in Washington, D.C. Despite its name, the attraction actually has a lot in common with nature parks. The farm appeals to animal lovers, since it offers them the opportunity to get close to its wild residents.

Back in the 1950s, the farm was called Disney’s Wild Animal Ranch and it was in the employ of Walt Disney Studios. It was also nowhere near as well-known to the public. The grounds were used as both a film set and a place to keep the animal actors between filming.

