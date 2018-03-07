A Woman Went To Help Hundreds Of Abandoned Rabbits – But She Was Greeted By The Saddest Sight

ADVERTISEMENT

Every time she had gone to visit one specific spot in Las Vegas, Nevada, Stacey Taylor had been met with an incredible sight: about a hundred abandoned rabbits, as far as she could see. But on February 22, 2018, her view changed in a heartbreaking way.

It was 2013 when Taylor had first discovered the rabbits. She and her son were driving past a mental health facility when they looked out of their windows and noticed its lawn was full of the tiny, hopping beasts.

They counted about 100 rabbits on the grass in front of them but decided to explore the grounds further. Taylor told The Dodo that they found nearly 1,200 of them there. “We saw all of these bunnies everywhere,” she said. “I had no idea about rabbits. I assumed they were wild.”

