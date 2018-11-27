When A Woman Went Into A Liquor Store, She Found A Creature In Desperate Need Of Help

ADVERTISEMENT

In October of 2018, a liquor store owner phoned Sabrina Wilkerson – as a member of a local animal rescue, they knew she could help. A creature had found its way inside the shop and made clear it was in need of help from the humans who had found him.

Wilkerson built her life around caring for animals. Not only did she have professional dog-sitting experience, but she volunteered as a pet foster parent and with the Chihuahua Rescue of San Diego County too.

According to the Chihuahua Rescue of San Diego’s Facebook page, the breed is disproportionately seen in the city’s shelters. Therefore, the organization’s members strove to take in and rehome chihuahuas and other small breeds.

