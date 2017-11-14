This Woman Was Escaping The Wildfires On Her Bike When A Stranger Saw The Animal In Her Duffel Bag

ADVERTISEMENT

One man was driving away from deadly wildfires when he spotted something that stopped him in his tracks. Cycling along the road was a woman who was clearly fleeing too. However, as he pulled up beside her, he noticed she had an animal stuffed into her duffel bag.

Natasha Wallace is a woman with a promising future ahead of her. In 2017 she was a student at Santa Rosa Junior College in California where she was a rising soccer star. In fact, her efforts playing for the college team had already earned her a prestigious sporting award.

However, just because Wallace was shaping up to be a soccer ace didn’t mean she was neglecting her studies. In fact, one night in October 2017, the student was working so hard she didn’t leave college until 2:00 a.m.. It was on her way home from this study session that the athlete spotted something unnerving.

