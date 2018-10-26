A Woman Was Woken In The Night By A Strange Noise. Then She Saw A Creature Crouching In The Corner

ADVERTISEMENT

Bonnie Moriarty awoke with a shock. What in the world was that noise? Her eyes eventually adjusted to the darkness, and that’s when she saw it. A wild predator had entered her house and settled down in the corner of the room, assessing her with curious eyes.

Moriarty is a dedicated mother and resident of Bixby, Oklahoma. Along with her children, she also has a pet cat and schnauzer dog. So the family household is often anything but quiet.

As an owner of both a cat and dog, Moriarty is therefore no stranger to animals. However, her encounter with an entirely different beast took her completely by surprise. And the fact this took place in the dead of night didn’t help matters.

