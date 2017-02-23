When This Woman Met A Wolf Alone In The Woods, She Did Something Most People Would Never Dream Of

ADVERTISEMENT

As the young woman makes her way through the Colorado snow, she stumbles across a gigantic wolf. But rather than fleeing in fear, she does the most unexpected thing. And in turn, the wild animal responds in the most beautiful way.

Kekoa the gray wolf has lived at Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, some 90 miles south of Denver, for most of his life. He was born in Florida before moving to the dedicated wolf sanctuary when he was still a pup. Center staff thought that both he and his sister Sakara would be perfect to teach people about their species.

ADVERTISEMENT

Darlene Kobobel founded the wolf sanctuary in 1993 after rescuing her pet, named Chinook, from an animal shelter. The shelter had planned to euthanize Chinook because he was a “wolf-hybrid.” And since rescuing her first wolf, Kobobel has worked to provide a safe haven for wolves and wolf mixes.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT