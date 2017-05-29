When This Woman Wrecked Her Car On A Country Road, A Stray Dog Suddenly Approached Out Of Nowhere

ADVERTISEMENT

When one woman crashed her car on a country road, the force of the impact knocked her out. As she came round, she felt something licking her face. When she opened her eyes, she saw a mysterious stray dog by her side.

Shannon Lorio was born and raised in South Georgia and in 2007 was living in the area with her husband. “It’s basically a quiet area,” she said of her home in a 2010 interview with television show Heroes Among Us. “Everybody kinda sticks to themselves.”

The region has a lot of open roads on which to escape when the feeling comes. Indeed, Lorio liked nothing more than taking off in her car sometimes. “The roads are real curvy [and] winding,” she explained. “And there’s a lot of woods.”

