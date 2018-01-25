When A Woman’s Pup Dragged Its Blanket Outside, Her Heart Was Touched By The Beautiful Reason Why

ADVERTISEMENT

When Suelen Schaumloeffel adopted a dog off the streets, she was keen to give the animal a life of luxury. No matter how hard she tried, though, it seemed that the animal never quite forgot the harsh realities of her old life.

There’s no denying that Lana the puppy had a rough start in life. She was born on the streets of Brazil along with her siblings. So, for the first few months of her life, the dog was forced to fend for herself. Thankfully, however, in late 2016 her fortunes began to turn around.

That’s when someone saved Lana and her siblings from a life on the streets and put up them up for adoption. From there, the lucky pup never looked back. She went to live with Schaumloeffel and her fiancé, who provided her with all the comforts that she could ever need.

